Pursuant to Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor of the State of Texas, on March 18 issued a proclamation authorizing political subdivisions that would otherwise hold elections on May 2 to move their general elections for 2020 to Nov. 3 due to public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Pursuant to the Governor’s proclamation, Kerrville City Council has officially postponed the general election to Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Only registered voters in the City of Kerrville will be eligible to elect/re-elect two councilmembers and the mayor.
Persons currently holding the public offices scheduled to be on the ballot on the May uniform election date will continue to exercise the duties of those offices until new officers take oaths of office following the November uniform election date.
Although postponing the City’s general election date, the City is preserving all candidate filings and ballot order actions that have already taken place. This postponement does not have the effect of reopening candidate filing.
Any individual seeking to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020 election must register to vote by Oct. 5, 2020.
Applications for ballot by mail (ABBMs) who submitted ABBMs based on expected absence from the county for the May 2, 2020 election are not valid for the Nov. 3, 2020 election.
For more information, contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117, or shelley.mcelhannon@kerrvilletx. gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.