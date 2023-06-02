The Kerrville Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2023 Junior Citizen Police academy for middle school ages youngsters. The Academy is open to those who are entering sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Applications are available at the Kerrville Police Department lobby, 429 Sidney Baker. The Academy starts on Monday, June 5, and ends Friday, June 16. Class time is from 8 am to 12 pm, with drop off starting at 7:30 am. The Academy will be held at Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett.

The Junior Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department. It consists of a series of classes and discussions held Monday thru Friday over a two week time period in the summer. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. It’s an educational and informative program that allows the youth the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in Kerrville.

