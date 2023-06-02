The Kerrville Police Department is still accepting applications for its 2023 Junior Citizen Police academy for middle school ages youngsters. The Academy is open to those who are entering sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Applications are available at the Kerrville Police Department lobby, 429 Sidney Baker. The Academy starts on Monday, June 5, and ends Friday, June 16. Class time is from 8 am to 12 pm, with drop off starting at 7:30 am. The Academy will be held at Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett.
The Junior Citizen Police Academy is a program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Kerrville Police Department. It consists of a series of classes and discussions held Monday thru Friday over a two week time period in the summer. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. It’s an educational and informative program that allows the youth the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in Kerrville.
This program was developed as an extension of our Citizen Police Academy. The mission of the Junior Citizen Police Academy is to provide the youth of Kerr County an opportunity to learn about the men and women who are protecting their community and why they make the decisions they do while performing that duty. The program is also designed to provide valuable information to those young adults who might be interested in a career in law enforcement. The Junior Citizen Police Academy fosters better communication between youth and police through education.
Cadets get to know the person behind the badge. As a result, police officers and the cadets foster an improved relationship with mutual respect.
Applicants must live in Kerr County or be a registered middle school student in Kerrville, Ingram, and Center Point ISD’s. Applicants must be currently enrolled in school or participating in a home-school program and must be in good academic standing. After submitting a completed application, applicants will be notified by telephone as to whether they have been accepted, denied, or placed on a waiting list for a future class.
