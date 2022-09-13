Kerr County’s communitywide flu shot clinic held Wednesday was deemed a success, as nearly 900 individuals received their flu shots to protect them during the upcoming influenza season.

“My target number each year is for the clinic to vaccinate 1,000 people ahead of the flu season, which in Texas runs from early October through the first of the year,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “We came up a little short of that goal this year, but with having distributed shots to 878 people, I still feel like it was a successful effort.”

