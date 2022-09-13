Kerr County’s communitywide flu shot clinic held Wednesday was deemed a success, as nearly 900 individuals received their flu shots to protect them during the upcoming influenza season.
“My target number each year is for the clinic to vaccinate 1,000 people ahead of the flu season, which in Texas runs from early October through the first of the year,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “We came up a little short of that goal this year, but with having distributed shots to 878 people, I still feel like it was a successful effort.”
The clinic was conducted in a drive-through format at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX27 in Kerrville.
“We are thankful to H-E-B and its folks for conducting the event,” Thomas said. Joining in to host it were Kerr County Emergency Management, the Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team, nursing students from Schreiner University, Kerrville Emergency Management and the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
“The flu shot clinic is a valuable service that we’ve conducted for at least the last 15 years. It allows us to not only vaccinate a large number of residents against the flu, but also gives us the opportunity to practice our pandemic plan for mass vaccinations,” Thomas said.
Next year’s flu shot clinic is scheduled Sept. 6. 2023.
The Centers for Disease Control said the flu vaccine takes about two weeks after inoculation to achieve protection for the recipient of the shot.
It is not too soon to get the flu shot for this season, since the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported that there has already been a confirmed case of the flu in Kerr County in the first week of September (in the week ending Sept. 3.)
Although the previous two flu seasons were curbed somewhat by people practicing hand washing, social distancing, frequent disinfecting of spaces and other good hygiene practices to protect themselves against catching COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, the DSHS experts state that some people have relaxed these measures and so it is important for people to get the flu shot as soon as possible since the flu and COVID-19 will be circulating together this fall.
The CDC recommends the flu shot for anyone who is older than 6 months of age. The CDC also particularly encourages the shot for small children (6 months to 5 years), older adults (65 years and older), pregnant women and people suffering chronic health conditions.
The flu shot is recommended on a yearly basis because the influenza strains vary from year to year.
