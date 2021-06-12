Atmos Energy donates $2K to Kerrville Public Schools Foundation

The Kerrville Public School Foundation was on the receiving end of a generous $2,000 gift from Atmos Energy Corporation. Texas-based and the largest natural-gas-only distributor in the U.S., Atmos Energy believes in “fueling” bright, young minds in the communities it serves.
With a special emphasis on children, kindergarten through third-grade, Atmos partners with organizations, such as school foundations, to assist in providing educational instruction in the areas of reading and literacy.
Upon accepting the generous donation, Executive Director Evelyn Nelson noted, “KPSF can only achieve its mission of furthering academic excellence in Kerrville ISD by having community partners, like Atmos, who share its passion for education.”
Nelson thanked Atmos Energy for its commitment to educating our youth, adding that stronger minds build stronger communities.
Founded in 1987, the Kerrville Public School Foundation is a 501(c)(3) corporation. To learn more about KPSF or to donate, visit www.KPSF.net, or contact KPSF Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, (830) 257-9283, or kpsf@ windstream.net.
