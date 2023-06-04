Folklorian John Lomax III to present program at Folk Festival

John Lomax III will present a program on his family's place in preserving the history of folk music in America, as part of the offerings this week at the Kerrville Folk Festival, which runs through June 11 at Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway, nine miles south of Kerrville.
Lomax carries on the family legacy begun by his grandfather, John, who was first to chronicle and record tens of thousands of American songs and stories stretching back to the cowboy trail drives of the 1880s. This third-generation Lomax will share his prolific output in books, magazines, photographs, and songs that continue to promote and preserve the unique American music and the musicians that make it.
His presentation happens Wednesday, June 7, 7:30 p.m. in Threadgill Theater.
The original music continues throughout the week, including:
• June 1: Michael Pendergast - Bilingual entertainer from Prince Edward Island who performs traditional Maritime music from the east coast.
• June 2: The Milk Carton Kids - Three-time Grammy nominees, this duo from California perform contemporary folk music and recently completed their seventh album.
• June 3: Pixie and the Partygrass Boys - The “hottest band in the Wasatch,” this five-piece group creates an original sound that blends bluegrass, pop, punk, and rock, with musical training in jazz and Broadway.
• June 4: Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp - Introduced to each other by Guy Clark, these Nashville songwriters and musicians are now performing together after having worked on several Grammy-worthy albums for Clark.
• June 5: Women's Voices in the Garden - Crow Johnson Evans, Rebecca Folsom, Jena Kirkpatrick, and Staci Foster will share their perspectives on being a woman through story, song, and spoken word.
• June 6: Grant Peeples - Singer-songwriter with a penchant for irreverent, witty observation and humor
Dozens of artists and acts are set to perform over the remaining days at the informal outdoor setting, one of the most notable folk music and songwriting festivals in the world.
Performances are scheduled throughout the day and evening. Tickets, times, and performer bios can be found online at kerrvillefolkfestival.org.
Established in 1972, the Kerrville Folk Festival is now produced by the KFF Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote public appreciation and support for songwriters, the songwriting craft, and the gift folk music offers the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.