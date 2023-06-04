Folklorian John Lomax III to present program at Folk Festival
John Lomax III will share his family legacy of preserving and documenting American songs and stories, during a presentation at the Kerrville Folk Festival on June 7.

John Lomax III will present a program on his family's place in preserving the history of folk music in America, as part of the offerings this week at the Kerrville Folk Festival, which runs through June 11 at Quiet Valley Ranch, 3876 Medina Highway, nine miles south of Kerrville.

Lomax carries on the family legacy begun by his grandfather, John, who was first to chronicle and record tens of thousands of American songs and stories stretching back to the cowboy trail drives of the 1880s. This third-generation Lomax will share his prolific output in books, magazines, photographs, and songs that continue to promote and preserve the unique American music and the musicians that make it.

