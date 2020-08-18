Kerr County ended the work week with the news of another COVID-19 fatality to add to the records. The death is the seventh local resident the novel coronavirus has claimed since the pandemic began.
“We’re saddened to report that the virus has claimed yet another one of our local folks,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator. “It’s a reminder that we’re not free and clear yet.” While the person’s identity and specifics are withheld for reasons of privacy, more about the fatality is expected to be announced on Monday, Aug. 17.
Thomas also said there were three new cases of confirmed, active infections to add to the records. They initially were reported by Peterson Regional Medical Center, which had performed the testing. The three new cases bring Kerr County’s pandemic total to date to 423 cases.
The low case count continues a recent trend of lowered numbers reported each day, reflecting an improvement in the local situation. To make sure that trend continues, however, leaders continue to urge local citizens to follow safety measures.
“We ask everyone to please protect not only yourselves, but also all those around you by continuing to practice all the precautionary measures we’ve heard like a broken record over the past few months. Wash your hands, wear face masks in public, social distance from each other at least six feet, disinfect work and home spaces frequently, and stay at home whenever possible,” Thomas said.
Updated information is released by Kerr County on a frequent basis. Please note that many different agencies are involved in the reporting of statistics. This can be the cause of different numbers, as can something as simple as different times that reports are made public.
