The City of Kerrville Public Works Department encourages all residents to utilize the yard waste and brush collection service provided by the city and Republic Services.
“Having a monthly yard waste pick up service allows residents to regularly keep up with yard maintenance and helps divert this waste from entering a landfill,” Public Works Assistant Director David Barrera said. “All yard waste collected goes directly to the composting facility and not the landfill.”
Please be aware of the following requirements/limitations:
• 25-bag limit on bagged leaves/grass clippings (bags must weigh less than 35 pounds and be strong enough to prevent tearing when lifted);
• In addition to the bags, yard waste may also include up to two cubic yards of brush, equivalent to a 4-foot-long by 4-foot-wide by 3.4-foot-tall stack of limbs (approximately the same size as a standard wooden pallet);
• Brush limbs and stumps must not exceed 6 inches in diameter and 6 feet in length;
• Cut ends need to be facing the curb;
• Do not mix household garbage, recyclables, or other debris with yard waste.
It is recommended to have trees and bushes trimmed just prior to your pick-up date, placing a little yard waste at the curb each month so that it doesn’t exceed the allowable amount. Any excess volume of yard waste exceeding the 2-cubic-yard limit may be subject to Code Compliance enforcement. Be sure to stack yard waste as close to the street as possible, at least three feet away from other objects, and clear of low-lying tree limbs, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and water/gas lines.
If your garbage is collected on Mondays, your yard waste will be collected sometime during the first full work-week of the month. If Tuesday is your trash day, your yard waste will be collected sometime during the second full work-week of the month. Lastly, if your garbage is collected on Wednesdays or Thursdays, your yard waste will be collected sometime during the third full work-week of the month.
Additional information regarding Solid Waste Services can be found on the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov/77/Solid-Waste, or please contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000.
