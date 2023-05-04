The City of Kerrville Public Works Department encourages all residents to utilize the yard waste and brush collection service provided by the city and Republic Services.

“Having a monthly yard waste pick up service allows residents to regularly keep up with yard maintenance and helps divert this waste from entering a landfill,” Public Works Assistant Director David Barrera said. “All yard waste collected goes directly to the composting facility and not the landfill.”

