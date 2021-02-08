Registration for summer aquatics programs now open

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to announce that registration for summer programs will open Feb 1. Activities include: Group Swim Lessons, Private and Semi-Private Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, and a Mermaid Class.
Registration for all programs will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., over the phone at 257-7300, or online. Due to COVID-19, programs are subject to cancellation. Masks and social distancing may be required. Further details regarding COVID-19 prevention protocols will be provided to participants closer to summer.
Group Swim Lessons
There will be three sessions of Group Swim Lessons at the Olympic Pool for ages 6 months and up. This is a great way to introduce your infant to the water, learn basic swimming techniques, or refine skills.
The Parks and Recreation Department utilizes the Jeff Ellis Swimming program to provide high-quality fun and engaging lessons. There are classes for all level types from beginner to advanced. Classes are held Tuesday – Friday for two-week sessions and the fee is $45 per session. Sign up Feb. 1 as classes fill up fast.
Session dates are as follows:
• Session 1: June 1-11, 2021; Registration deadline is May 28.
• Session 2: June 15-25, 2021; Registration deadline is June 11.
• Session 3: July 6-16, 2021; Registration deadline is July 1.
The Parent Handbook is available on their website at www. kerrvilletx.gov. Please read this helpful information prior to registering. Registration is not accepted at the pool.
Private and Semi-Private
Swim Lessons
For those who prefer individual attention, private swim lessons are the way to go. Private lessons consist of one-on-one individual swim instruction with the instructor. The fee is $100 for four lessons. Semi-private lessons are with an instructor and up to two children who are at a similar skill level. The fee is $150 for four lessons.
Private and semi-private lessons can be scheduled for any four days during the Olympic Pool operating season (Tuesday – Sunday). Each lesson is an hour long and can be scheduled for an hour time block between 12 - 5 p.m. Availability is limited. To make an appointment, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at recreation@kerrvilletx. gov.
Junior Lifeguard Camp
Calling all future lifeguards. Kids aged 10-14 years have the opportunity to obtain skills and knowledge to keep themselves and others safe in aquatic environments through our Junior Lifeguard Camp. Participants will be introduced to lifesaving skills and participate in team-building skills to help in an aquatic emergency. Participants will NOT become certified lifeguards, but can gain experience in this fun camp. This camp is perfect for those considering employment as a lifeguard in the future.
The half-day camp will be held July 19-23 from 8 a.m. - noon. Drop off time begins at 7:30 a.m., with pickup by 12:30 p.m. The fee is $60 and is due by July 16. Prerequisite – participants must be able to swim. Lunch not provided.
Mermaid Class
Learn to swim in a beautiful mermaid tail. You’ll learn different monofin swimming techniques to get you feeling like a mermaid/merman. The class will be held July 28-31 from 11 a.m. – noon. The fee is $60 and is due by July 23. This class is for ages 8-12 years old. Mermaid tail and monofin are included with the registration fee. Prerequisite – participants must be able to swim.
Senior Water Aerobics
Senior citizens may participate in this low-impact water aerobics exercise class offered through the Dietert Center. Classes are held Tuesday – Thursday from 10 - 11 a.m. Registration is through the Dietert Center at 451 Guadalupe St., 792-4044.
Adult Lap Swim
Adults aged 16 years plus may swim laps long course at the Olympic Pool Tuesday – Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. Regular $1 admission or a Dietert Membership pass is required for entry.
U.S. Master Swimming Private/Semi-Private Lessons
Whether you’re an experienced triathlete, fitness swimmer or newbie, learn to improve the efficiency and power of your stroke, making you comfortable, proficient and faster. The focus is on the front crawl stroke, but other strokes can be included in the lessons. Register through Celeste Hamman, Certified U.S. Masters Swim Coach, at coach@clesetehamman.com
Pool Rentals
For guaranteed shade during the day, picnic areas and the pavilion are available to rent. Picnic areas are $15 for the day. The pavilion is available to rent in two-hour time blocks during operational hours for $35 + $25 deposit, or for the entire day for $95 + $25 deposit. Picnic area and pavilion rental fees do not include admission fees.
The pool is available for rent on the weekends for private parties. It is available Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. - noon, Saturday evenings from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The fee is $250 plus $100 refundable deposit and includes lifeguards. Capacity levels enforced. Reservations can be made over the phone with the Parks Office at (830) 257-7300.
Pavilion Area Picnic Area
COVID-19 Disclaimer
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person contact. As a result, federal, state and local governments and federal and state health agencies recommend social distancing and have, in many locations, prohibited the congregation of groups of people. The Texas Governor, pursuant to Executive Order GA-23 and a subsequent proclamation which amended that order, has defined “amateur sporting events,” “youth sports programs,” and “recreational sports programs for adults” as “covered services,” meaning that such activities may now take place, subject to conditions. In addition, the Governor has also found in general parks and their amenities are “essential activities” and should be opened to the public.
Pursuant to all these activities, the state has issued “minimum health standard protocols.” The protocols apply not only to the operators of sports and parks facilities, such as the City of Kerrville, but they also apply to participants, families and club teams, and they may be amended. Everyone has a part to play in terms of responsibilities and safe practices.
The city, and where applicable its operators and licensees, are following the protocols and have put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19; however, no one and certainly not the city can guarantee that you or your child(ren) will not become infected with COVID-19. Further, by attending any program or event or using any city facility, you may increase your child(ren)s risk of contracting COVID-19.
For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
