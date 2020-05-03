The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department commemorated Earth Day Wednesday by planting a new tree at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
The Parks and Recreation Department has planted multiple trees within the city’s parks system throughout the year, and plans to add to the inventory each year. Trees can also be added via the Commemorative Tree Program.
The program offers a positive way to honor a loved one or simply enhance the beauty of your community. The Parks staff works with the contributor to select an appropriate tree and location within the parks system. The contributor then purchases the tree, and the city will plant and maintain the tree.
The Parks Department’s goal is to provide the city with clean and fun green spaces for people to enjoy. They hope everyone enjoys the outdoors while remaining safe, and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Online Activities
Need something for the kids to do at home? Visit their website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/PARD to access our kid-friendly Earth Day word search and coloring page. Take pictures of completed activities and feel free to tag them in posts on social media. Keep checking the website for updated activities.
Community Workouts
In an effort to provide fitness opportunities during these trying times, we have partnered with local garage gym, 04 Strength, to provide free workouts for community members to enjoy.
These simple workouts can be done at home, and do not require equipment. Workouts will be posted on the city’s website, Facebook and Instagram.
For additional information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx. gov, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
