Master Naturalists lend hand to improve the UGRA EduScape

Members of the Hill Country Master Naturalists assisted Upper Guadalupe River Authority staff with the installation of new native plants at the UGRA EduScape on April 27.
The UGRA EduScape is an award-winning demonstration garden that wraps around the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center at 125 Lehmann Drive in Kerrville.
Numerous stormwater detention and water conservation practices are demonstrated throughout the landscape, including the use of native plants.
Earlier this year, UGRA was awarded funding through the Native Plant Society of Texas Monarch Garden Grant.
The funding was used to purchase approximately 50 native milkweeds and native nectar plants with the goals of furthering both monarch butterfly conservation and education, and promoting the use of Texas native plants. In addition to being vital habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators, native plants are adapted to our drought-prone climate and require minimal water once established. The use of native plants in home or business landscaping is an excellent strategy to conserve water.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Hill Country Master Naturalists on the UGRA EduScape. Since the first plants were installed in 2018, HCMN members have maintained the pollinator garden portion of the landscaping and been an invaluable resource to UGRA regarding plant care and maintenance,” said Travis Linscomb, UGRA Natural Resources Specialist.
The work day not only consisted of the installation of new plants, but also the relocation of existing plants to areas of the EduScape that had experienced freeze damage. Cages were also installed to protect the new plants from deer browse. Even though many native plants are naturally resistant to deer browse, new plants are always targeted by deer, especially during our current drought conditions.
The UGRA EduScape is open to the public and visitors are welcome. If you would like to schedule a guided tour, please contact UGRA or stop by for a self guided tour. As you stroll along the landscape pathway, interpretive signage describes numerous examples of water conservation and stormwater detention practices that help stretch our scarce water supply and protect all our water resources including the Guadalupe River.
Learn more at: www.ugra.org/ major-initiatives/eduscape
