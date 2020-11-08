Kerrville I.S.D. serves students identified as gifted in grades K-12. New students enrolling in Kerrville I.S.D. who were in a G/T program in a previous district should provide documentation including previous standardized test scores to the school counselor.
Kerrville ISD will honor previous G/T placements for new students with appropriate documentation from the student's previous district. Students without documentation will be required to be screened in order to qualify for the G/T program in the spring.
Newly enrolled students from private or public schools who previously did not participate in a gifted and talented program can be nominated for G/T screening during the spring semester. Kerrville I.S.D. is committed to providing an appropriate level of challenge for all students according to his/her individual ability.
Contact the counselor at your child's school with any questions concerning the criteria for placement in enriched or advanced-level courses in middle school or high school.
If you have any other questions, contact Sylvia Flannery, senior director of Curriculum and Instruction, at 257-2200 (ext. 1030).
