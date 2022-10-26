McDonald’s of Kerrville will be sponsoring a ‘McTeacher’s Night’ fundraiser for a local elementary school.
The fundraiser is for the Tom Daniel’s Elementary School and is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. at McDonald’s, located at 1308 Junction Highway.
Food, fun and quality family time is the goal, along with raising money to help augment educational programs for children.
Teachers and administrators will greet their students, and work behind the front counter: taking orders, serving French fries and desserts throughout the evening.
Family, friends, and the public can dine-in at McDonald’s or motor through the drive-thru; with all proceeds from the event donated back to the school.
This ‘McTeacher’s Night’ event is also a Halloween costume party for the young students. They can try out their favorite costume prior to Halloween, and enter themselves in the Halloween costume contest held during the event, with prizes given out to the best costumes in various age groups.
JAM Broadcasting / 94.3 Rev-FM radio will be a co-sponsor, and will broadcast live from McDonald’s, interviewing various participants during the event.
So plan to stop on by and support our local schools and their students with this special ‘McTeacher’s Night’ event.
