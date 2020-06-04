Kerrville City Council considered items on May 26 including a new service agreement with HCTC; Texas Water Development Board funding for a city project; COVID preparedness; and a financial review as affected by the virus closures and pandemic.
Hill Country
Telephone Co-op
Kerrville City Council members unanimously approved a service agreement with Hill Country Telephone Co-op (HCTC) in the amount of $212,000 with no added comments by city staff.
Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman said before the vote that she wanted to give kudos to whomever on city staff worked out this agreement that includes savings to the city of about $5,000 per year, compared to a previous provider.
COVID-19 preparedness,
response
Council received information from Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith and others as a report on COVID-19 preparedness and response.
They were told that according to the Texas Governor’s latest orders, locally Jellystone Park was reopening to a certain capacity as of May 22; and the city’s Splash Pads at Louise Hays and Carver Parks also would be available for recreation. Food courts in malls also are allowed to open again.
Council got information previously about a Small Business Relief Fund, and will get more details at the June 24 meeting.
The latest food pantry distributed food items to families in 400 cars and volunteers reported that at least half the vehicles brought representatives of two families in each one. Some came from as far away as Junction.
This effort was aided by food donations from more than 200 city employees across most city departments.
Texas Water Development Board funding
Council voted 5-0 to authorize City Manager Mark McDaniel as the designated representative to execute a “Principal Forgiveness Agreement” with the Texas Water Development Board for funding of $500,000 from the Clean Water Revolving Fund.
City Finance Director Amy Dozier said this money will be spent on repairing and reconstructing the Guadalupe River Utility Crossing at the Loop 534 bridge.
She said this is technically an agreement but the funding is 100 percent forgivable, according to the state.
She said this money completes the total $1.5 million in funding and construction is expected to happen in the fall and be completed in 2021.
Financial update
Dozier told council and staff present that the CARES Provider Relief Fund from Health and Human Services started with a $100 billion allocation and $30 billion of that was considered Tranche 1. She said Kerrville received $67,000 of that on April 10 with no application required. The funding allocation is based on Medicare fees received in 2019.
And they received $266,000 on May 26 for reimbursable expenses.
This money can be used to cover lost revenue, according to an opinion from one HHS representative.
Dozier said her office is looking into eligibility for Tranche 2 funding.
She’s also checking into FEMA funding, but it’s a last resort, with a cumbersome process and a history of years’ slow payments from FEMA, plus a 75-percent reimbursement, not 100 percent.
She showed a graph of General Fund expenditures, including vacancies in departments, reduced supplies/equipment/maintenance, reduced fire overtime; no travel and reduced training.
She said the city is seeing community water consumption “way down” (35-37 percent) which means loss of revenue to the city. Expenditures in that department are affected by vacancies in personnel, reduced maintenance and supplies; and no contingency spending for large repairs.
She said other funds that normally help fund revenues include Development Services, Golf Fund and Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund. She said May revenues are looking like they will decrease by 87 percent; and April’s figures were 57 percent lower than the same time in 2019.
“Revenue is worse than budget,” she said.
Ordinances, second reading
Council members considered on second reading five ordinances that they approved previously on first reading.
The first amended a 2003 ordinance that created a Planned Development District for retail trade 1 and building construction specialist development for a tract of land at 3001 Memorial Blvd. Council amended the site plan by a 5-0 vote after no citizens asked to speak on this proposal.
The second repealed a 2009 ordinance that created a PDD for a tract of land at the southwest corner of Memorial Boulevard and Loop 534. This 5-0 vote by council a rezoned the property as a “general commercial district.” Again no citizens asked to speak on this item.
The third item approved rezoning property located on the corner of Harper Road in the 1100 block of Lois Street from a single-family residential zone, to a “residential transition” zoning district. The owner had requested the change to allow possibly adding an office site on the large property.
Council also approved this 5-0 on second reading.
Council also discussed on second reading the requested repeal of a 2006 ordinance that created a PDD for property between Meeker Road and Beech Street, for which a developer has plans for housing. By their 5-0 vote council rezoned it as “medium density residential district.”
Blackburn noted before the vote that this property is one of the larger flat pieces of ground in the city.
Board appointments
For the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, council had considered 10 applicants, submitted for three vacancies due to terms expiring in March.
Councilperson Judy Eychner said having 10 applicants to choose among was “absolutely wonderful.”
She recommended the following three members to appoint: Lynda Ables as a reappointment; Celeste Hamman also as a reappointment; and Matt Thurlow also as a reappointment.
This motion passed by a 5-0 vote.
Council also considered three appointments to the Food Service Advisory Board, from a list of five applicants to fill terms that expired last December.
Recommended board members were Shonna Ebert, Dietert Center chef; reappointment of Martino Ortega; and Marcus Willis, chef at Light on the Hill (Mount Wesley).
These appointments also were approved by a unanimous vote.
Also, council considered the appointment of one new member to the Joint Airport Board to fill a vacancy, and the recommendation of the current board members to approve the appointment of Stephen Schmerbeck.
There were four others considered for the seat vacated by Bill Wood.
Council voted 5-0 to approve Schmerbeck as recommended by that board.
Executive session
Council held a brief closed session on two items listed on the agenda as a “Sky Master business development” and “EIC Property: 300 Peterson Farm Road.”
When they returned to council chambers, Blackburn said they took no action in the executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.