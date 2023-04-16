The 88th Legislative Session is in full swing in Austin, with elected officials working hard to pass, amend or stop bills from passing.
In fact, several major bills have just recently passed out of the Senate. The Republican Women of Kerr County invite the community to hear Robbi Hull, Texas Federation of Republican Women, VP-Legislation, on Friday, April 21, as she provides an update on all things happening in Austin.
Hull is a retired civil appellate-litigation attorney. She practiced law at Vinson & Elkins in Austin as an associate and then as a partner from 1992-2007. She also clerked at the Texas Supreme Court for Nathan Hecht 1991-92 after graduating from University of Texas School of Law with high honors.
It was her experience at the Texas Supreme Court that led to her involvement in politics. Since 1992, she has volunteered many hours of her time working for the election of Republican candidates including electioneering for Justice Nathan Hecht, Justice then Senator John Cornyn, and Justice then Attorney General, then Governor Greg Abbott.
Hull was elected as TFRW VP-Legislation at the 2019 Convention to serve for the 2020-2021 term. Her experience in the legal field, particularly in legal research, writing, and communication, provides her with a unique perspective and ability to work with the TFRW Board and with the membership on matters relating to the legislative process.
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are held the third Friday of every month (except for June, July, and December). Taking place at the Inn of the Hills, doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon. The community is invited to attend RWKC meetings and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from community to national level.
General meetings are open to the public. Reservations are required in advance by registering online at RWKCTX.org or via email at rwkcreservations@gmail.com. Tickets are $22 per person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.