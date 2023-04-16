The 88th Legislative Session is in full swing in Austin, with elected officials working hard to pass, amend or stop bills from passing.

In fact, several major bills have just recently passed out of the Senate. The Republican Women of Kerr County invite the community to hear Robbi Hull, Texas Federation of Republican Women, VP-Legislation,  on Friday, April 21, as she provides an update on all things happening in Austin.

