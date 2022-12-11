Dietert Center recently received a challenge to raise $50,000 from new donors to build support for programs and operations.
A local, anonymous contributor will match the charitable gifts dollar for dollar up to $50,000.
By strengthening support with new giving, the donor wants to enable Dietert Center to continue and expand their programs that focus on “helping older people do things they can’t do anymore.”
The statement is broad, but it encompasses an extensive offering of services provided through the Dietert Center. For some homebound seniors, it means Meals on Wheels delivery and a friendly visit.
For others, it means sharing much-needed medical equipment or Handy Helper services.
For many, it means the activities and educational classes that range from elder law to dementia-related resources, respite care, and support. It could even mean the physical fitness classes that build strength, balance, and wellness or arts activities that keep people engaged in the hobbies they love.
The couple providing the matching grant referenced independent individuals who are aging and eventually need caregiving themselves.
People are often challenged to adjust to continuing their day-to-day activities and maintaining their quality of life. Dietert Center responds to a lot of those needs by helping navigate this new chapter in the lives of seniors.
Donors can go online to www.dietertcenter.org and hit the “Donate Now” button. They can drop by 451 Guadalupe Street to deliver a contribution and tour the Center while you are here.
They can also send a check to the same address or call (830) 792-4044 and ask for Paige Sumner in order to give over the phone.
