The public is invited to a free program on the “Civil War in the Hill Country,” presented by Dr. Donald S. Frazier on Feb. 21, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Pioneer Museum Sanctuary, 312 W. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg.

Frazier, who is director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University, will describe how this national tragedy unfolded in the valleys and hills of this once remote Texas region. He will discuss how the specter of war haunted places like Gillespie, Kendall, and Kerr counties and would leave an indelible mark on the people who called the Hill Country home.

