Schreiner University professor receives Joyce Hardin Service Award
Dr. neva cramer, director of education and graduate studies in education at Schreiner University has been awarded the Joyce Hardin Service Award.

The Texas Association of Colleges for Teacher Education awarded the Joyce Hardin Service Award to Dr. Neva Cramer, director of education and graduate studies in education at Schreiner University, during the Consortium of State Organizations of Texas Teacher Education conference on Oct 9-11, 2022.

The Joyce Hardin Service award is presented annually for outstanding service to TACTE and the education profession. Hardin was the former executive director of TACTE. Previously, she was the dean of the college of education at Lubbock Christian University.

