The Kerrville Fire Department will be conducting Live Fire training Monday May 23 through Friday May 27 at Fire Station No. 3, located at 3225 Legion Dr.
The Live Fire Training is a component of our 3-week Firefighter Recruit Training program to expose them to the heat and smoke under a controlled environment.
The Kerrville Fire Department conducts live fire training drills in a controlled setting using our non-combustible facilities to ensure there is no danger of fires becoming out of control or spreading. We use our four-story training tower made on non-combustible materials to simulate structure fires, KFD Chief Eric Maloney said.
“The drill tower has a sprinkler system installed as a safety component. Additionally, we only burn a small quantity of hay inside the tower,” Maloney said. “The hay creates a smoke-filled environment with heat no more than 500 degrees. This provides essential training to firefighters by simulating a structure fire. We train forcible entry, hose advancement, pump operations, water streams, rescues, maydays, and other fire ground activities.”
KFD also conducts live fire training in a metal Conex container. The container demonstrates fire behavior from inception. Maloney said KFD only uses Class A fuels (wood, etc.) during this training evolution. Each of these live fire training evolutions are under complete control with no risk of spreading.
For additional question, please contact Fire Marshal Jason Lackey at (830) 258-1209 or Jason.lackey@kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.