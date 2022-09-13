This September, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for “Library Card Sign-Up Month,” a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs and family storytimes to makerspaces and online databases, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue using the library as a source of lifetime learning.
This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, have been named honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. This September, Idina and Cara will join the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to sing the praises of a library card. Also in September, the sisters’ debut picture book, “Loud Mouse,” about a little mouse named Dee who loves to sing very loudly, will be released by Disney Hyperion.
As honorary chairs, Idina and Cara will remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. And during Library Card Sign-Up Month, they want you to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.
For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
