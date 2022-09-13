This September, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is joining the American Library Association and libraries nationwide for “Library Card Sign-Up Month,” a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs and family storytimes to makerspaces and online databases, libraries transform lives through education.

