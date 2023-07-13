If you have served your country and still want to continue serving by helping your fellow military veterans, then Kerr County wants you.

The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is currently seeking a full-time assistant veterans service officer to help with everything from clerical duties to home, hospital and nursing home visits, and interviews, in its endeavor to help local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their family members and survivors, find the benefits available to them under state and federal laws.

