If you have served your country and still want to continue serving by helping your fellow military veterans, then Kerr County wants you.
The Kerr County Veterans Service Office is currently seeking a full-time assistant veterans service officer to help with everything from clerical duties to home, hospital and nursing home visits, and interviews, in its endeavor to help local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, and their family members and survivors, find the benefits available to them under state and federal laws.
“This position is considered temporary, with the potential for becoming permanent,” said Jennifer Sanchez, current VSO, whose office is based in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. The need for the position arose because of an increasing number of veteran clients and the open-ended absence of Kerr County VSO Marty Mistretta, who was called up to active duty.
The Veterans Service Office is responsible for informing military veterans, their family members and survivors of legal benefits available to them.
“The person who fills this position will be called upon to provide counseling and advice about various programs and eligibility requirements, to assist in completing forms and other correspondence necessary to file claims or appeals, and to assist in resolving problems and getting answers to questions about the laws and regulations that govern veterans’ benefits,” Sanchez added.
Some of the types of claims that may be filed include those for disability compensation, non-service connected pension, survivor pension, dependency and indemnity compensation, burial benefits, VA Health Care benefits, education benefits, home loans, property tax exemptions and more.
To be considered, the job candidate must have a valid Texas driver’s license and must attain certification within 180 days of starting the position.
Additionally, the person must attain Department of VA accreditation through the Texas Veterans Commission within 12 months of being hired.
To see details about the available “Assistant Veterans Service Officer” position, including essential job duties to be performed, starting pay and a downloadable application, visit: https://kerrcountytx.gov/human-resources/#current-openings&gsc. tab=0 (or visit https://kerrcountytx. gov and click on the “Careers” tab at the top) Applications may be returned to Kerr County Human Resources Director Rosa Hernandez Sanchez at: rhernandez@co.kerr. tx.us or mailed to; Kerr County, Attn: Human Resources, 700 Main Street, Suite BA-104, Kerrville, TX 78028.
