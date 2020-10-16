With less than a month away from the General Election date of Nov. 3, Paul Gonzales has announced his intent to withdraw his candidacy as Kerr County Constable Precinct 3.
Gonzales became unopposed in August and he was voted and approved by the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Aug. 31, along with all unopposed candidates as duly elected and to be listed on the ballot.
Gonzales’ current position with the Kerrville Police Department as a school resource officer assigned to Tivy High School has remained unfilled with no replacement. The position was posted on March 6.
“After much deliberation and prayer, I’ve decided to withdraw my nomination as candidate for Kerr County Constable Precinct 3, and will continue to serve and protect the community as a Kerrville Police Officer. As difficult as it was in reaching this decision, I believe that I can best serve the community at this time in my current assignment. I want to humbly thank everyone for supporting me, trusting and having faith in me during my journey,” said Gonzales.
