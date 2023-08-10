Peterson Health and Peterson Auxiliary recently congratulated Lynda DeMasco in her new role as President of the Texas Association of Healthcare Volunteers.
DeMasco has been a member of the Peterson Auxiliary for many years, having served as president, vice-president, second vice-president, and a dedicated volunteer in many areas.
She was instrumental in the creation of the Auxiliary Scholarship Committee.
Recently, eight members of the Peterson Auxiliary, along with Jennie Bond (Volunteer Coordinator), attended the 79th Annual Texas Association of Healthcare Volunteers Conference in San Marcos, Texas where DeMasco was installed as president.
TAHV supports volunteer organizations in Texas by providing resources and educational opportunities in addition to exploration of nontraditional volunteer opportunities outside hospital walls, in outpatient facilities, community outreach programs, and rural health clinics.
The Peterson Auxiliary invites you to explore volunteer positions using your time and talent. Becoming a volunteer with the Peterson Auxiliary offers a wonderful opportunity to help the community, raise money for scholarships for the advancement of Peterson employees, and assists in bringing services and needed equipment to our hospital.
Interested? Contact the Auxiliary Volunteer Coordinator at (830) 258-7625 or visit PetersonHealth. com/Volunteer.
