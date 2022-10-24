As the result of numerous comments on the proposed update to the county’s Subdivision and Manufactured Home Rental Community Regulations during a public hearing at last Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, changes have been made to the document.
Several local citizens provided input to the court on changes that needed to be made to the proposed regulations.
“In executive session we discussed what the public said and we sent the proposed regulations back to our lawyer to be ‘tweaked and fine-tuned’ to incorporate most of the revisions suggested in the public hearing,” said County Judge Rob Kelly late last week.
Kelly said they have received the updated version back from the attorney and will be doing an impact assessment before formal action is taken on the new regulations. Notices will be placed in the local newspapers and a copy of the updated regulations will be available before they are finally approved.
“Our target date will be Nov. 28 to vote on the final subdivision update and have the rules in place by the end of the year. I advocate to make the new rules effective Jan. 1, 2023 so developers already in the process can make whatever adjustments they need to make under the existing rules,” Kelly said.
The 2019 session of the Texas Legislature eliminated preliminary plat approval by counties, but Kerr County has provided voluntary pre-development planning to developers and, Kelly said, all of them have taken advantage of the county’s help.
Under the new law when a developer files their final plat for a subdivision the county only has 30 days to approve or deny the final plat.
“If we deny the plat, we have to itemize the specific reasons we have issued a denial, and then developer has the opportunity to correct the problems and resubmit for approval,” Kelly said
“We expect the developers we have already been working with already to file for the final approval before the end of the year under the old rules. A twist in the new legislation, which is very pro-developer, says if we don’t comply with disclosing the reason(s) for denial within that 30-day period then the plat application is automatically approved under the new law.”
Kelly said the county will likely have to contract with additional engineers to help the county with the process since the county’s engineering department will not be able to handle the load of applications between now and Jan. 1.
“We don’t want to penalize existing developments. We will give them until Jan. 1. We’re not trying to cheat anybody,” Kelly added.
Changes recommended at Monday’s public hearing included regulations related to the width of right-of-way and width of pavement on roads in the subdivisions that are constructed by the developers during the initial phase and must meet county regulations when completed for the county to agree to take over the road maintenance.
Local engineer John Hewitt, increasing the pavement width on feeder roads out of the subdivisions from 24 to 32 feet in the proposed regulations was not needed. He said, “that’s overkill.” He pointed out that TxDot standards are only 24 feet.
“It adds additional cost to the homeowners,” Hewitt said. He recommended the width remain at 24 feet.
Hewitt also recommended an increase from eight to 10 lots that would allow construction of an unpaved county road in a subdivision. Several of the newer subdivisions are fewer but much larger tracts than either county or Headwaters regulations would impact.
Janet Booker from Center Point, speaking on behalf of the Center Point Commission for Growth and Progress, spoke in support of the rules bringing Kerr County into alignment with neighboring counties on water availability requirements for new developments and including Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District in the subdivision plat approval process.
“It appears the county is worried about the cost of a water availability study for developers. We are asking if the exceptions in the rules are necessary and urging that all subdivisions have to meet the new rules. There is some confusion about the water availability requirements,” Booker told commissioners.
Real estate broker Pablo Brinkman urged the court to get more people involved in the process of developing the rules, including the Headwaters GCD officials and real estate professionals.
“We are concerned about adding to the cost of roads in the developments. I would encourage more input from the people out there who are ‘digging the ditches,’ Brinkman said.
He encouraged the court to “pause” and be sure the new regulations were fair to all involved in development in the county.
Headwaters GCD board member Tom Jones, who represents Precinct 1 residents, urged the county to clarify the steps in the process and how Headwaters would be involved in the final plat approval.
“We on a routing slip and you’ve already issued a bond,” Jones said. “How are we going to enforce our rules or regulations? Why is there a bond in the pre-development process?”
Jones recommended removing the bond requirement from the pre-development process in the subdivision regulations and asked that the statement that Headwaters sign off on the plat related to both water availability and water facilities related to the water distribution system be reworded.
“We do not regulate related water facilities,” Jones said.
At the conclusion of the hearing a statement from Pct. 2 commissioner-elect Rich Paces was read by current Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson in which Paces described the new rules as a “significant improvement and a positive step.”
