Kerrville Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame Nominations for 2022 will be received from May 15 to June 30.
All nominations must follow the HOF qualifications adopted by the Kerrville Tivy Athletic Booster Club to be eligible for consideration by the selection committee.
Be sure to include statistical information, awards received and any newspaper articles for the nomination you are recommending for consideration into the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame.
If you have sent a nomination to the selection committee in previous years, please feel welcome to send a letter for your nominee to be considered once again for HOF selection.
Each year, all nominations are reviewed by the committee for possible induction into the Kerrville Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced early in August.
The 17th Annual Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, prior to the Antlers vs. Fredericksburg game.
Nominations can be mailed to:
Hall of Fame 2022 Nominations
Kerrville Tivy Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Attn: Selection Committee
P.O. Box 291973
Kerrville, Texas 78029
Qualifications
Induction to the Hall of Fame will be made to individuals who have rendered outstanding service to the Kerrville ISD in the field of athletics either as an athlete, a coach or an avid supporter.
An athlete must have earned two letters or their equivalents in one sport or one letter or its equivalent in two or more sports.
The athletic record of the individual must be so outstanding that there is no question of his/her qualifications for the Hall of Fame. An athlete will not be considered until at least 10 years after his or her class has graduated.
A coach shall not be eligible until he or she has retired or until five years after he or she has left the Kerrville ISD.
An avid supporter shall be eligible at any time, but his or her support must have been outstanding and given over an extended period of time.
No more than three individuals may be selected in a single year.
Groups or classes of people shall be considered as one individual.
Election to the Tivy Athletic Hall of Fame requires approval by two-thirds of all members of the selection committee.
Selection Committee
The selection committee shall consist of seven members and have graduated from Tivy High School. All members must be a member of the Tivy Athletic Booster Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.