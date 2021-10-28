In its unending pursuit of ways to be make efficient use of and to stretch taxpayer dollars the most, Kerr County officials recently established a new position and is currently seeking to fill it with a grant administrator.
Answering to the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court, the new administrator would be responsible for orchestrating efforts to identify and obtain supplemental funding sources to assist with local governing entities and their efforts to serve citizens.
“We need someone who can not only coordinate with various county department leaders, but also someone who knows how to research, evaluate and review external proposals, track the status of proposals and provide additional information as required by funding sources,” said Kerr County Human Resources Director Jennifer Doss.
“If you know of someone with experience in this field, or who has the necessary skills to perform this job, please encourage them to reach out to us,” Doss added. More specifics about the job and an application are available on the county website: https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/employment/09-21-21_Grant_Administrator.pdf.
Monies obtained through the grant administrator are expected to help Kerr County’s various departments identify and prioritize opportunities to leverage, create, match and expend grant funds in Kerr County.
“We’re excited about the creation of this position and what the person who fills may be able to do for our county and its residents,” Doss said. Requirements include someone who has great communication and interpersonal skills, the ability to work independently with limited supervision, proficiency in Microsoft Office products, three years of grant administration or grant-writing experience in a variety of grant types, and a bachelor’s degree in business, communications or public administration, planning, accounting or other closely related area.
Compensation for the qualified candidate will range from the mid to high $50,000 range.
For more information, refer to the employment section of the Kerr County website: co.kerr.tx.us or contact Jennifer Doss via emailing jdoss@co.kerr.tx.us or visit the Human Resources department in the Kerr County Courthouse, Room BA-104 (in the basement), 700 Main Street in Kerrville.
“We hope to fill this position as soon as possible, so our county leaders can hit the ground running on ways to save taxpayers’ money,” Doss said.
