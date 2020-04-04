Bandera Electric Cooperative has temporarily suspended disconnections and waived late fees to support its members who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus COVID-19 health event. This decision is meant to provide temporary relief to members during these challenging times.
Members should expect continued delivery of billing statements, and electric bills will not be forgiven at the end of the disconnect suspension. Members should be aware that prepaid accounts will continue to process automatically. BEC urges its members to make payment arrangements if possible to avoid a large cumulative bill, and to remain in good standing.
The 81st Annual Meeting of the Membership which was previously scheduled for May 11 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center has been postponed until later this year. Members will be notified of the new date once it has been rescheduled.
BEC is closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and is following the advice of the Centers of Disease Control to postpone mass gatherings.
BEC office hours have been temporarily changed to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all office lobbies are closed until further notice. Members can make in-person payments at the Bandera and Comfort drive-thrus, at the Comfort and Leakey kiosks and all office drop boxes. Members are encouraged to make payments by phone or by using the SmartHub mobile app.
“We greatly appreciate the understanding of our members. We are making every effort to ensure business continuity in the safest manner possible during these unprecedented times,” said BEC CEO Bill Hetherington.
BEC is committed to the communities it serves and wants to ensure that all members are able to keep their lights on. If you are experiencing a hardship or have any questions, notify Member Relations by calling (866) 226-3372.
