October is family history month, and to celebrate the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will join the Genealogy Network of Texas for a series of webinars on Friday, Oct. 15 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Come join them for a great opportunity for beginners and experts alike to pursue their family history and learn more about genealogy in general.
The Genealogy Network of Texas will provide a series of live-streamed webinars on the following topics:
Classes/Webinars:
• 10:30-11:45 a.m.: Beginning Genealogy Workshop;
• 12-12:50 p.m.: NARA Mythbusters: Your Family is in the Archives;
• 1-1:50 p.m: Methodology: Using Timelines to Focus Your Research;
• 2-2:55 p.m.: So You've Found Your German Town of Origin, Now What?
• 3:10-4 p.m.: Filling in Your Family Stories, and;
• 4:10-5 p.m.: Discovering Genealogical Treasure Using Historical Maps.
This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. You are welcome to attend any or all sessions that interest you, but please note in the registration which classes you wish to attend.
This year there will also be a streaming option available through the GNT for those who are unable to attend in person. The library will provide the link the week of the event; however, participants need to be available to watch the webinar at the scheduled time.
For more information or to register, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
