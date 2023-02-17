The Governor’s Committee to Support the Military today released their 2022 report with recommendations for policy changes and legislative action to improve education, health care, quality of life, workforce development, encroachment and infrastructure as they relate to the military community of Texas.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “With over $114.2 billion in economic output, these U.S. military installations represent one of the state’s largest industries, supporting more than 622,790 direct and indirect jobs in communities across this great state. I am grateful for the Committee’s hard work in developing meaningful recommendations that will further enhance the military value of these installations and improve the quality of life for our military families. With the guidance from this Committee, we will continue working together this Legislative Session to achieve these important goals.”

