Father David Wagner and the staff at Notre Dame Catholic Church have posted notices saying Daily Mass resumed May 19, and Sunday Mass reopened on May 24, under strict rules.
Those include advance reservations online, arrival 30 minutes before each service, assigned seating in every other pew, 6-foot distance between family groups (waiting outside and in the services), and all wearing masks they bring with them.
A live-streamed Mass is held on Saturday at 5 p.m., not open to the public. It can be viewed live, and the archived recording can be viewed on Facebook and the website at www.notredamechurch.cc.
In-person Mass is limited to 25-percent capacity, or 200 people. Members should visit the “Mass Reservation Page” online to reserve seats, and contact the Parish Office at 257-5961 in case of technical problems.
Members should print their reservation confirmation (or have it on their phone) and take it with them to the service.
It will be checked at the main church door (the only door that will be open). All household members attending should arrive together.
Communion procedures include a single line in the middle of each main aisle and a 6-foot distance between persons.
At services' end, parishioners must remain in the pews, until dismissed “in an orderly fashion” starting at the rear of the church, through four exits.
The Mass schedule includes Sunday, 9 a.m., Spanish; and 11 a.m., English.
Weekday services are 12 noon Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 9 a.m. Tuesday and Friday.
Daily Masses are not being live-streamed.
The church staff will be sanitizing the sanctuary between each service; and members are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer (just not any containing bleach; it damages the pews).
The schedule on the website is considered temporary. If there are changes in the Archdiocese guidelines and schedule, they will be posted online and through the church’s Flock Notes app and by mass text messages.
Members should follow health recommendation regarding their own health; and if they are in an “at risk” category, they are asked to stay home and join by live-stream.
