Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet will return for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Shoppers eager to browse and shop among dozens of well-spaced stalls should plan their day to include a stop at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission is free and there’s plenty of free parking.
Attendees at this month’s market will be required to wear masks, vendors will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Vendors from across the Hill Country will be on hand selling beautiful handcrafted items including crosses, pipe lamps, scroll saw items, handsome purses and decorative candles, plus woodcrafts, fabric art and custom jewelry.
Pour through the swap-meet section for collectibles, records and cds, jewelry, fabric and sewing notions, trading cards, books, furniture and much more. “Our vendors are eager to be back with us and they’ll have a great selection of merchandise,” says LuAnn Anderson, show producer. “We urge attendees to come early.”
Several non-profits will be on hand with info booths including Relay for Life and AWS Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter. Hungry shoppers can munch on freshly made kettle corn or Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q famous sandwiches.
This all-in-one giant garage sale, flea market and trade day is scheduled to run eight times a year. Well-behaved pets (on a leash) are welcome. The Hill Country Youth Event Center is located at 3705 Hwy. 27, Kerrville, TX. Vendor and shopper information may be found at: www.kerrmarketdays.org
