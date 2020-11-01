Election Day voting in the 2020 General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 3 after polling has ended in Early Voting.
On Election Day Nov. 3, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are 20 voting precincts in Kerr County with individual polling places across the county.
Review your voter registration card for your precinct number. And voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification to vote.
Polling places on Nov. 3 are:
• 101 – Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 122 Valley View Dr.;
• 107 – Thunder Hills Biker Church, 111 Camino Real;
• 109 – Northwest Hills Community Center, 200 Northwest Hills Dr.;
• 113 – St. Paul’s UMC, 135 Methodist Encampment Rd.;
• 118 – River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker S.;
• 119 – Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Hwy., Grand Ballroom lobby;
• 202 – American Legion Hall, 300 FM 480, Center Point;
• 211 – Union Church, 101 Travis St.;
• 215 – Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Rd,;
• 220 – Faith Christian Church, 1205 Sidney Baker S.;
• 303 – Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534;
• 308 – Solid Rock Church, 6650 Highway 27, Comfort;
• 312 – Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St.;
• 314 – Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St.;
• 404 – Mountain Home Fire Dept., 5475 Junction Hwy., Mountain Home;
• 405 – Hunt School, 115 Hunt School Rd., Hunt;
• 406 – Citywest Church, Ingram, 3129 Junction Hwy., Ingram;
• 410 – Divide Chapel, 121 Divide School Rd., Mountain Home;
• 416 – Kerrville KOA Community Center, 2400 Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville;
• 417 - Western Hills Baptist Church, 2010 Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville.
For information, call the Election Department for information weekdays at 792-2242.
Candidates
Kerr County Sheriff and Judicial district and other Kerr County races for the Nov. 3 General Election are:
• Kerr County Sheriff – Larry Leitha (Rep) and Warren Funk (Lib);
• 216th District Judge – Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo III, unopposed;
• 198th District Attorney – Stephen Harpold, unopposed;
• 216th District Attorney – Lucy Wilke, unopposed.
Pct. 1 incumbent County Commissioner Harley Belew is opposed in this election by write-in candidate Konrad Wert.
For voters in Kerr County Precinct 2, there is an added “Local Option Election Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Proposition A – To legalize the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages;” and those voters are asked to vote “for” or “against” the proposition.
