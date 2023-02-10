Since early 2018, the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department, along with, Schreiner University, several Kerrville business owners and Kerrville citizens, helped organize and sponsor the annual Guns & Hoses Flag Football Games. The 2023 game will be held on April 27, 2018.
The annual game proceeds benefit a local non-profit organization. The game has been set for May 12 at Antler Stadium, gates open at 5:30 p.m. for pre-game activities and kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
The 2022 game raised $13,073 for Mercy Gate Ministries and they hope to match or beat that amount this year.
The Kerrville Police Department/Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and the Kerrville Fire Department’s flag football teams will go head-to-head at Antler Stadium to raise money once again, for a non-profit organization.
The Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game Committee is now accepting applications for the beneficiary of the 2023 Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game.
The committee is seeking beneficiaries from non-profit organizations that are active in Kerr County or surrounding area. The deadline to submit applications was Feb. 3.
The beneficiary will be selected by a committee comprised of Kerr County residents and Kerrville Police, Fire and Kerr County Sheriff Office personnel who are actively involved in non-profit endeavors.
Funds raised from the Guns & Hoses Flag Football Game will directly benefit the non-profit organization that is selected.
Additional criteria and information can be found on the Guns & Hoses Facebook Page, Guns and Hoses.
There will be applications available to pick up in person at the Kerrville Police Department, Amber Thomason’s State Farm Office, 221 Thompson Dr., and Kerrville RV, 1600 Sidney Baker.
