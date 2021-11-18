The Kerrville VA Medical Center will host a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to noon.
KVAMC is looking to fill registered nurse, licensed vocational nurse and nursing assistant positions.
The in-person job fair will be conducted by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, in an effort to fill multiple positions at the Kerrville VA campus Community Living Center.
The job fair will be held at the Kerrville VA Medical Center Auditorium, located at 3600 Memorial Blvd.
Human Resources will be conducting resume reviews and onsite interviews during the job fair to expedite recruitment and hiring. COVID-19 safety protocols (screening, temperature checks, social distancing, and masking) will be in place.
If you have any questions about credentialing, other job qualifications and responsibilities, please send them to: VHASTXNurseRecruiters@va.gov.
For more information on the job fair or VAMC, visit www.va.gov.
