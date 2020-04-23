One of two agenda items for the April 14 Kerrville City Council meeting was a financial update from city staff on the impact of COVID-19, which told council that even as they usually would be planning for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget, they are estimating a $2.25 million shortfall in revenue or about 7.8 percent of budgeted revenue.
Amy Dozier, the city’s finance director, brought the bad news, saying of the four specific sources of revenue, the city portion of sales tax revenue was originally budgeted for FY20 as $7,470,865; and now she foresees $6,588,607, for a loss of $882,258.
The other three main revenue sources were listed as EMS, fees collected through Municipal Court, and recreation, plus “all other.”
Her total was $28,762,077 in the original budget; $26,507,360 projected now, and a difference of $2,254,717.
Dozier said they started planning for this city revenue impact in early March, checking daily on economic reports, and doing “scenario analysis” that was updated weekly based on new data as they received it.
The sales tax analysis was performed at the individual business taxpayer level, including factors of whether a business is now open or not, and how limited their business activity is.
Using a pie chart, Dozier said property taxes are the biggest single revenue source at 34.5 percent. And the good news was, almost 94 percent of the current year’s taxes had been collected by the end of March.
“So that part of our revenue is not in jeopardy,” Dozier said.
“Sales tax is the second largest revenue source and it will be significantly impacted,” she said, showing on the pie chart that revenue is 26 percent of the city’s total.
The other sections of her chart, with much smaller percentages, were EMS (9.8 percent), other taxes and franchise fees, expense reimbursement, “intergovernmental,” solid waste service, recreation (2.3 percent), fines (2.1 percent), interest and miscellaneous, and “other.”
Dozier used a bar graph to show sales tax assumptions with three colored bars for each month from last October to September representing FY19, FY20 budget, and FY20 Projected.
“We are trying to project how long every local business will be closed,” she said.
She said sales tax payments to the city are always two months behind, so the reduction shown in March sales is shown as a May decrease. And city officials are projecting a 15 percent decrease as the first real indicator.
“And it gets worse from there,” she told council, with shortfalls in that revenue falling 40 percent in June and July, 25 percent in August; and 15 percent in September.
Overall, Dozier projects a shortfall of about 23 percent in sales tax revenue through September and as an estimate versus what they budgeted for FY20.
She told council the statewide March data will be available from the State Comptroller late this month; and city data available about May 8.
“But,” she told them, “Kerrville doesn’t always follow the state. Overall there’s a large cone of uncertainty. It could be worse or it could be better.”
Other revenue assumptions
Dozier said, under other assumptions, that revenues for solid waste volume are projected to be down 10 percent; oversize load escorts down, bad debt collections down, interest income down, and library revenue down (it’s been closed, with no printing or copies being done).
General Fund budget cuts
To deal with the shortfall, Dozier and other city administration have taken some steps already.
They include:
• A hiring “chill” with hiring for public safety positions only;
• No employee travel and only limited training;
• All expenditure more than $2,500 require pre-authorization from Finance in addition to department approval;
• Department cuts, line item by line item;
• Possible changes to the paving schedule.
Dozier said budget cuts from nine line items totaling $1,210,196 were listed under:
• Salary/benefits;
• Aquatics;
• Supplies;
• Services;
• Travel/training;
• Maintenance;
• Development Services transfer;
• Advertising;
• Streetlights.
City Manager Mark McDaniel said some city staff members have taken temporary pay cuts, too.
And Paving Plan adjustments were listed as a total of $1,044,521 in three segments – slurry seal, crack seal, and mill and overlay.
Dozier said the slurry seal work will be moved to October in the FY21 budget year; significantly lower bids than expected were received for crack seal work; and they will reduce the “paving miles” for milling and overlay.
Added measures, if needed
Under use of “General Fund Reserve,” Dozier said the General Fund unassigned fund balance was $8.6 million as of Sept. 30, 2019, or about 30 percent of general fund expenditures. The city’s financial policy goal/recommendation is to keep this reserve at 15-20 percent of operating expenditures.
Depending on the near future financial picture, she and McDaniel said they will consider all other “savings” and moves first, then dip into reserves if needed. The reserves have not been used in the recent past, McDaniel said.
Hotel Occupancy Tax
Dozier outlined matters with the Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue, saying San Antonio hotels are currently reporting 10 percent occupancy while some Kerrville hotels are completely closed. Dozier said city staff assumes a 50 to 95 percent reduction in this revenue and a $578,000 shortfall.
She had a bar graph for this slide, too, marking comparisons of October 2019 through expectations by September 2020 for 2019 budget, 2020 budget and “2020 actual/projections.”
Potential budget cuts for the HOT situation include cutting event funding for those that are postponed or cancelled, for example the Festival of the Arts that has been postponed into next fiscal year.
She said advertising spending is down, and there will be potential cuts to funding for the Convention Visitors Bureau and other outside agencies due to reduced hours and programming.
A draw-down of the fund balance also is up for discussion.
Water Fund Revenue,
Expenditures
Dozier presented information on the Water Fund saying revenue is tracking close to budget, but as billing lags consumption by a month, it’s too soon to see consumption impact.
She said there’s a potential $30,000 decrease in fee revenue due to fee waivers; but reminded council the city is not cutting off people’s water service under the circumstances.
About expenditures, Dozier they see an anticipated increase in bad debt of about $100,000.
Early data shows an increase in customers on the cut-off list – about double the usual numbers – but most are willing to make arrangements. Salary and maintenance savings can cover added expenses and reduced revenue, she said.
Dozier also gave information on decisions and considerations related to Development Services and the Golf Fund, timely as the city recently closed the city golf course due to precautions during the COVID-19 fight and “social distancing.”
Other updates
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith also gave an update of Texas COVID case statistics, and tests, saying Kerr had confirmed its third case as of April 14, with two previous patients having recovered. He also reported on the drive-through testing site, and testing numbers March 17-April 10.
He was questioned about turn-around time, and said it’s been 12-24 hours per test.
The most frequent question to personnel at the Emergency Operations Center has been the number of cases confirmed; whether one has to wear a mask, and what the process is by the whole system when a case is identified.
Asked by council if his department has enough equipment, Smith said yes, though it’s more difficult to get.
Council added to this discussion by proposing to give the councilpersons’ pay per meeting to the General Fund. They finished with reports from the five members on their individual relief efforts on food funds, and drive-through distribution.
