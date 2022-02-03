Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 7, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 East US Hwy 290, Fredericksburg.
HCA member C. E. Steuart Dewar will present “Are Two Eyes Better Than One?” Topics in the presentation will include why viewing with two eyes is better than one, the physics of binocular viewing (light gathering, resolution), binoviewing vs. binocular viewing, equipment issues, eyes and age, and his personal experiences with more than six dozen pairs of binoculars and a half-dozen binoviewers.
Dewar was an early computer pioneer developing medical and newspaper computer systems in the late 1960’s. When the first handheld computers appeared around 1995, Steuart wrote the calendar application used in the Palm handhelds, and used the revenue to fund Dewar Wildlife which built a large facility in North Georgia for Western Lowland Gorillas (now used by Project Chimps).
Dewar lives near Fredericksburg with his wife, Belinda, where he still enjoys working on advanced calendar applications and viewing the dark Texas skies.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA.
Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
For more information, contact HCA president Bruce Barton at (214) 683-3392 or hillcountryastronomers@ gmail.com.
