McWilliams to address ‘Lost Cemeteries’

The Hill Country Archeological Association invites the public to attend a program on Saturday, March 21, by Jenny McWilliams titled “Locating Lost Cemeteries of the Hill Country.”
McWilliams is coordinator of the Texas Historical Commission Cemetery Preservation Program.
The program will be presented at the Union Church building, 101 Travis St., (the corner of Broadway and Travis streets) in Kerrville. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with refreshments, and the presentation begins at 1 p.m.
All are invited and the meeting is free to the public.
Site identification is at the core of preservation. Small family cemeteries are scattered throughout the Texas Hill Country. Without identification and assessment, they will be lost to land-clearing and development.
Archeologists are trained to observe the landscape and look for clues of the past. It is this skill that will be needed to save forgotten isolated graves and small family plots,
The public is invited to learn more about the needs and procedures involved in finding, recording and preserving these historic sites of the Hill Country.
McWilliams’ position with the THC, as the cemetery Preservation Program coordinator, includes answering inquiries about cemetery law, access issues, cemetery maintenance, preservation, protection and recording.
As coordinator, she also manages the Historic Texas Cemetery designation program, as well as the THC’s online Historic Sites Atlas.
Prior to her work at the THC, McWilliams was an archeologist for Cultural Resource Management firms in Texas. During her 20-year career, she has traveled extensively throughout Texas, often excavating graves for relocation for clients such as Texas Department of Transportation, lignite mining companies and a reservoir project.
She received her undergraduate degree from Southwest Texas State University, and her master’s degree from Texas Tech University. She was raised in College Station where her father was a professor at Texas A&M University. She currently lives in Austin.
