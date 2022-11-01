Ballet Frontier of Texas, an internationally-recognized classical ballet company based in Fort Worth, will present a live performance of Giselle, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Cailloux Theater.
“Giselle” is the iconic love story of a betrayed maiden rising from the grave to save her beloved from the revenge of other scorned women. It’s presented by Ballet Frontier, who will bring a full company of exquisite dancers supported by lavish costumes and scenery.
