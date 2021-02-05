‘Bedroom Farce’ opens Friday at the Point Theatre

The Hill Country Arts Foundation announces the opening of the first production of the year with “Bedroom Farce,” which opens Friday, Feb. 5 and runs through Feb. 27 at the Smith-Ritch Outdoor Theatre.
Performances are every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“Bedroom Farce” centers around four married couples, each at a different stage of their relationship. The audience follows the couples as they explore love, hardships, boredom, and desire. This fast-paced comedy makes the perfect date night for couples young and old.
Directed by Jeffery Hensel, the production features an ensemble cast consisting of Wanda Cash, Ken Lopez-Maddox, Kayla Castaneda, Johathan Bowen, Crystn Hendrickson, Justin Radkiewicz, Vivian Wellborn, and Austin Escobedo.
Social distancing measures will be in practice.
Guests that arrive together may be seated with each other in a group no larger than 10 individuals. There will be a gap of at least 3 seats between each group. Masks (or other facial coverings) must be worn over your mouth and nose until you are in your assigned seat. Staff and volunteers will be masked as well. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front entrance, concession stand, and gift shop counter.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call the box office at 367-5121.
