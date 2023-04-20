The first positive case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed in a skunk in Kerr County as of Thursday, April 13.

Kerr County Animal Services received a report on Friday, April 7, that a skunk had come into contact with a property owner’s dogs off Seabee Highway North, located east of Spur 100 and the Kerrville VA Medical Center in Kerrville.

