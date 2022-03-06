The Hill County Amateur Radio Club invites the public as well as regional and county officials to celebrate the grand opening of their communications facility Saturday, March 5 from 1-3 p.m. at the River Star Arts & Event Park, adjacent to the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The building can be easily identified by the newly erected forty-foot-tall tower topped with antennas.
A real-time demonstration of worldwide international communications will be ongoing throughout the open house. Communications within Kerr County will be also demonstrated.
In 1912, Congress passed the first laws regulating radio transmissions in the U.S. By 1914, amateur experimenters were communicating nationwide, and setting up a system to relay messages from coast to coast. For more than 100 years now, amateur radio and the ARRL (American Radio Relay League — the national association for Amateur Radio) have promoted and stood for the development of the science and art of communications, public service, and the enhancement of international goodwill.
Together with their training, the requirement that they be licensed by the Federal Communications Commission and a history of public service, Amateur Radio Operators (known as “hams”) are viewed as a critical and reliable component in the communications infrastructure “when all else fails."
In a ceremony to be held during the open house, the station will be dedicated as a memorial to a former Hill Country Amateur Radio Club member Bill Tynan, who passed away in 2018.
Tynan was one of the founders of AMSAT, the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation and was influential in placing satellites into space for scientific and amateur radio communications purposes. Bill’s multi-decade contributions to the advancement of Amateur Radio are legendary and have been nationally recognized. His former call sign, W3XO, has been officially dedicated for use by the HCARC’s radio station as a memorial to him. Bill’s widow, Mattie Tynan, will be on hand for the station’s dedication.
The Kerrville-based Hill Country Amateur Radio Club has been in operation for more than 40 years and averages 100 members.
Club President Bill Stegemueller emphasized the value of a centralized facility made possible with the assistance of the Kerr County Commissioners along with a healthy club investment and a lot of volunteered hours. Plans are already in the formative stage to expand the stations capabilities over time to include additional operating positions and a permanent emergency generator.
“Working together,” said Stegemueller “our member’s skills, resources and enthusiasm will take us to the next level in serving our county and surrounding communities. The Hill County is a magnet for many hams moving into the area. We welcome the opportunity to greet them and integrate their skills in our ongoing activities.” Stegemueller also said, “We invite any interested Hill Country residents to come see what ham radio is all about and, if interested, take advantage of our training classes and fellowship. Those that can’t make the open house on March 5 can join us during one of our regular meetings held the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Union Church building on Memorial Boulevard.”
For more information, contact Bill Stegemueller, president, at (830) 796-5799 or bill@stegemueller.com or Clayson Lambert, treasurer, at (830) 285-8580. The clubs website, currently being updated, is kerrhams.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.