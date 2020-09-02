The City of Kerrville wants to make residents aware of a road closure occurring on Guadalupe Street between Junction Highway and the Brookdale Apartments.
Beginning Sept. 1, 2020, the section of Guadalupe Street between Junction Highway and the Brookdale Apartments will be closed due to street construction pursuant to the 2019 Bond Streets Reconstruction project.
The construction launches the first streets package in association with the 2019 Bond Streets Reconstruction project, which was funded as part of a $10.5 million bond issuance for street and drainage improvements authorized by the Kerrville City Council in August 2019.
The Guadalupe Street construction is estimated to take approximately three weeks, with additional streets to follow. The section of Guadalupe Street between Junction Highway and the Brookdale Apartments will be a full road closure each day due to street construction. Accommodations will be made for local residences, businesses and emergency services as needed.
An alternate route will be provided during this time and will be signed accordingly. This section of the project is expected to last until approximately Sept. 18, 2020.
The City of Kerrville would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to lane closures and traffic restrictions during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.