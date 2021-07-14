With the announcement of an early retirement by Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser, applicants are being sought as candidates who would like to be appointed to serve out Moser’s remaining term.
Moser made the announcement June 28 that he would be retiring from his elected position, because he was selling his ranch and moving households to a location in Kerr County, but outside Precinct 2. By state law, county commissioners must live in the precincts they represent.
Anyone interested should visit the county website at www.co.kerr.tx.us/ employment/ and download the standard job application form titled, “County Application.” Then, potential appointees should complete the form and submit it, along with whatever they wish to add as far as statement of interest, qualifications, reason they wish to serve in a public office or any other pertinent information, to Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly’s office, located in Suite 101 on the first floor of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St. in Kerrville.
The deadline for application is the close of business on Monday, Aug. 2.
As the county judge, Kelly has sole authority to appoint the person who will fulfill Moser’s remaining term, which is about 18 months.
That said, he has already said he plans to seek input and preferences from the county commissioners.
Role of Commissioner,
Qualifications
A county commissioner in Texas sits as a member of the commissioners’ court and represents one of four precincts within the county.
He/she exercises broad policy-making authority and is typically responsible for building and maintaining county roads and bridges within the precinct.
To qualify as a candidate for consideration for the appointment to the Pct. 2 position, each applicant, at the time of filing, must be:
• A U.S. citizen and at least 18 years of age;
• A resident of Texas for 12 consecutive months, and a resident of Kerr County Precinct 2 for at least 6 consecutive months;
• Registered to vote in Precinct 2;
• Not have been convicted of a felony crime, and not have been determined by a court with probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Interest Level High,
Swearing-In Expected Aug. 23
“I am aware of much interest in filling Moser’s vacating chair,” Kelly said. “Thus far, I know of approximately 20 potential applicants.”
“I plan to place this matter on the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court agenda for executive session discussion at our Aug. 9 regular meeting,” Kelly said. “I want to fully consider their input in selecting the finalists who I plan to personally interview. For those interviews, I am currently working with the county attorney and our director of human resources to develop a list of relevant and appropriate interview questions.”
The applicants will be subject to customary background checks by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
“I plan to announce the appointee after I review the interviews, background checks and applications,” Kelly said. “The plan is to swear in the newly appointed commissioner on Aug. 23.”
Although Moser initially said his last day would be July 23, Kelly said that the law allows for Moser to continue to serve as acting commissioner for Precinct 2 until his replacement takes office.
Moser was first elected to his position in November 2012, and at the beginning of his last term he announced that he did not plan to seek re-election after this stint.
When his intentions were made known, there were already people who expressed interested in running for the Precinct 2 seat when it comes due for election in November 2022.
