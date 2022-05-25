Looking for something fun to do for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend?
The Kerrville Parks & Recreation Department is offering a free night of tent camping when you buy two nights at regular price at Kerrville-Schreiner Park.
For only $20 a night you can camp under the stars in the heart of the Texas Hill Country.
This discount will be honored for reservations made in-person at the Parks office or over the phone by calling (830) 257-7300. The discount is not available online and applies only to new reservations for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend. Reserve now. Spots will fill up fast.
