Registration is now open for the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s yearly Youth Art Camp which will begin Monday, June 28.
“The camp provides a curriculum of creative, process- based art education to children ages 4 and up,” says Rosanne Thrall, director of Visual Arts at HCAF. Tuition is $125 per camper and an additional $100 if you register a sibling.
Youth Art Camp spans the weeks of June 28-July 30. The classes are scheduled Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Parents and supporters are invited each Friday from noon to 12:30 p.m. for an exhibit on the front lawn of the gallery that showcases the students’ creations during their camp experience.
This art exhibit is open to all and enjoys very strong attendance from the general public as well as the families of the students that attended the classes.
Young artists enjoy fun and exciting creative activities using a wide variety of media, encouraging them to recognize the importance of art across cultures and in everyday living.
Youth Art Camp offers exciting art programs that involve projects which will challenge children with new ideas and approaches to learning. Qualified teachers and a variety of subjects translates into more opportunities for the students.
In addition to the Youth Art Camp, HCAF will be partnering with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority to offer a fun and challenging workshop for ages 9 and up scheduled the week of July 26 –30. The camp will consist of making art from the found objects removed from the river over the course of the cleanup. Tuition is $50 per student for this particular camp.
Students will be encouraged to evaluate items for their shape, texture, color and comparative size before choosing their projects: Wall hangings, free standing or mobile. Works may be abstract or realistic and can be enhanced with paint and other objects. At least one collaborative work will be created.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation is located at 120 Point Theater Rd. S. in Ingram, Texas.
For more information, or to register your child please call HCAF at 830-367-5121.
