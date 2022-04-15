Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills presents “Primitive Echoes: Mystery of War and Peace” on Thursday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
“This is music that recognizes the power, futility, emotion, and accomplishment of war and peace,” said Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director. “Ultimately, the music is about the mystery of human connections.”
The program includes:
• Jean Sibelius – “Finlandia, Op. 26;”
• Ungar/Custer – “Ashokan Fare-well” from The Civil War, Phil Johnson, violin soloist;
• Alice Gomez – “Primitive Echoes” Concerto for Timpani and Orchestra, Sherry Rubins, timpani soloist;
• Gustav Holst – “Mars, The Bringer of War” from The Planets;
• Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 2 “Ukrainian.”
Seats can be reserved online at caillouxperformingarts.com or by calling or visiting the Cailloux Theater Box Office, (830) 896-9393. Box Office window hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $25.
Prior to the concert, the board will announce the new 2022-2023 Concert Season in the lobby. Patron and Subscriber Reservations will be taken from 6-7:30 p.m.
A full description of this concert and ticket links are available at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
