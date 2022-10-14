The Doyle Community Center will host a special event for star gazers on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 7-9:30 p.m.
Local residents are invited to attend for a fun, family-oriented evening with Kerr County Friends of the Night Sky to celebrate Hill Country Night Sky Month.
KCFOTNS is a group of neighbors that seek to ensure the preservation of the dark sky for generations to come.
This event will feature a presentation by local astronomer, Jeff Stone, who will provide an orientation to the night sky while helping attendees view objects like Saturn, Jupiter, and the Moon through a telescope.
Other activities will include sketching what you see and a brief presentation on the issues facing the night sky and what we can do to help.
