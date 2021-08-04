Kerrville City Council members voted on July 27 to move ahead on artificial turf in areas of the Kerrville Sports Complex, and on a slurry seal project on about 10.5 miles of city streets
They also approved the Kerr Central Appraisal District FY22 budget; and said yes to annexation of acreage on Lehmann Drive for a planned development of senior housing.
Slurry Seal project
As part of the FY19 budget, 6S Engineering, LLC, was hired to update the city’s Pavement Master Plan and reassess current street conditions and maintenance practices. The firm did the assessments and reprioritization of streets, and developed a 10-year maintenance plan to assist with future budgeting. Council previously adopted that pavement maintenance plan.
City officials consulted with the same engineering firm to provide slurry seal maintenance methods for about 10. 5 miles of roadway for year 2 of the updated plan. Bids were sought for the slurry seal project, and the city received four.
Viking Construction, Inc. was the apparent low bid; and city staff and 6S Engineering recommended awarding the base bid contract amount of $267,949.
It was noted that Viking has done work in Kerrville previously.
At the July 27 meeting, council voted to authorize City Manager E. A. Hoppe to finalize and execute a construction contract.
Artificial turf, Sports Complex
Council approved by a unanimous vote the purchase and installation of artificial turf in select areas at the Kerrville Sports Complex on Holdsworth Drive, by Tarkett USA, Inc., in the amount of $125,481.29.
The quote was procured via a competitive bidding process; and will be fully funded by grant money.
The summary said the city received a grant of $500,000 from the Cailloux Foundation specific to capital improvement support at the Sports Complex. That grant was split into two parts, $300,000 in FY20 for softball field lighting; and $200,000 in this fiscal year for other capital improvement needs.
The majority of the second grant will be used for turf improvements, according to the agenda packet.
The work will encompass 22 bullpens, two each on fields 1-11; six baseball dugout and gate area at six fields; and six portable mound pitching areas.
The purpose of this work is meant to reduce maintenance needs, improve problem drainage and high traffic areas, and eliminate the need to re-sod turf areas, and address safety concerns.
KCAD budget
Chief Appraiser Sharon Constantinides appeared before council to answer any questions they might have about the proposed Kerr Central Appraisal District’s FY22 budget.
Council was given ahead of this meeting copies of the proposed budget; and the wording of the resolution that would approve that budget.
The listed totals say the FY22 budget for KCAD would be $1,141,758, which is 2.99 percent higher than this fiscal year. Salaries for 11 staff members make up 51 percent of that total.
The only questions that council members asked were about whether Constantinides and her staff had sent out certified tax rolls, including to the City of Kerrville; the KCAD’s mapping experience and if the number of people contesting their appraisals was increased over last year or not.
Constantinides told them less people had contested their appraisals this year compared to last year; and that certified tax rolls had been sent to the city and other taxing entities.
Council approved this resolution by a unanimous vote.
Annexation ordinance
Council considered a request for annexation of about 5.5 acres of property at 160-170 Lehmann Dr. and a portion of the adjacent roadway.
The property was in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction and is currently vacant.
The owner has plans for senior housing on the site; and requested an R-3 designation, to allow for use of city services.
The agenda said required legal and public notices were sent out; and no comments had been received.
Mayor Bill Blackburn outlined this and other projects of the development company; and Councilwoman Kim Clarkson said she learned the day of this meeting that the company’s plans for a different housing development on Holdsworth Drive had been notified they would receive state funding.
The developer was not present at this meeting.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the developer’s annexation request.
Citizen forum
Six citizens asked to speak during the citizen forum; and five of them addressed the topic of issuing debt in the form of certificates of obligation to fund a replacement building for public services including the Kerrville Police and Fire departments and the Municipal Court.
Delayne Sigerman told council she supports funding the Public Service building using CO’s, saying it’s a matter of urgency. “Show them we want them to have the tools they need,” she said.
Sandra Yarbrough said she knows very well the city hasn’t been saving for this project, but the current PD building needs numerous repairs. She said she supports this issuance of debt.
A resident in the 400 block of Crestridge told council to stop issuing debt without voter approval. “Put it on a ballot,” she said. “CO’s are for emergencies. And this is not an emergency. This could have been on two previous ballots. Let us vote.”
A man asked council to let citizens vote on these CO’s, that they are intended for emergency use and this project isn’t an emergency. “Public buy-in is a better case.”
Bruce Stracke called Kerrville a great place to live, and said council has been doing a great job. He said they are talking about a “process” here and people are using the wrong information. He said the State Comptroller’s Office says funding from CO’s are also for construction, not restricted to emergencies. Partisanship is being shown here, he said; and city staff has managed debt well.
George Baroody spoke to council on three different topics, the first a request for somebody to fix the traffic light at Earl Garrett and Water streets, so it’s not flashing red at the wrong hours. Then he said a Certificate of Obligation for up to $7 million would bring 2 percent interest with it, in debt service. And he asked that the broken memorial bricks downtown, whose future placement is being debated, be put on the corner of Earl Garrett and Water streets to honor the intentions of the people who paid for them.
Planned development ordinance
A public hearing and council consideration was held to consider an ordinance to change the zoning of property generally at 3008 Riverside Dr. from “transitional residential” to “single family residential” to allow construction of a single-family home.
The subject property is adjacent to existing residential development, and surrounded by both commercial and residential development. Letters were sent to 11 adjacent property owners; and no comments or opposition letters were received by the city.
Council approved this request by a 5-0 vote without further discussion.
