The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce is providing a virtual “City Council Candidate Forum” tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., broadcast from the Chamber offices.
Area residents are invited watch and listen as the candidates for council Places 3 and 4 and for mayor participate in the forum.
Candidates for mayor are incumbent Bill Blackburn and candidate David Barker.
Candidates for council seat Place 3 are incumbent Judy Eychner and opponent Roman Garcia, while incumbent Delayne Sigerman and opponent Brenda Hughes are vying for Place 4.
For more information on the forum or to participate in a survey, call 896-1155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.