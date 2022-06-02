The City of Kerrville announced that three employees – Kristy Harris, Joel Bryant and David Barrera – recently completed master’s or undergraduate programs at Texas colleges, while also working full time for the city.
“Employee empowerment is a core value at the City of Kerrville,” City Manager E. A. Hoppe said. “We’re proud of these employees for their dedication and hard work to complete their degrees and enhance their skill set to better serve our Kerrville community.”
Kristy Harris
Kerrville Police Department Detective Kristy Harris earned her Masters of Social Work from the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Harris, an almost 14-year veteran with the KPD, graduated May 13, 2022 with a 4.0 GPA and also passed the Association of Social Works Boards’ state license exam in April.
“I am completing my MSW degree to better serve my community, resolve conflicts, and provide guidance for those in need,” Harris said. “I believe human connection and engagement will help make the world a better place. Law enforcement has educated and permitted me to intervene during a crisis, but I now wish to pursue a secondary career which will allow me to empower others to change their situation for the better.”
Harris holds a Bachelor of Criminal Justice degree from Northwestern State University, where she graduated magna cum laude. She served in the United States Coast Guard for four years before beginning her career in law enforcement in 2008.
Joel Bryant
Kerrville Fire Department Lieutenant Joel Bryant earned his bachelor’s degree in Fire Service Administration this May from Texas A&M-San Antonio’s School of Business. Bryant, who graduated with a 4.0, began his service with the KFD in 2007. He returned to school in his off hours in 2018 and has since earned associate degrees in Fire Service and EMS Leadership from Alamo Community Colleges.
The Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Fire and Emergency Services Administration (B.A.A.S.-FESA) provides students with a multi-disciplinary approach that focuses on enhancing knowledge of firefighting and developing a foundation of public sector administration, management and leadership. Graduates receive academic training that allows them to think critically and analytically about fire and emergency services delivery, fire prevention activities and developing strategies for the future.
David Barrera
Assistant Public Works Director David Barrera graduated this spring with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas.
“I decided to pursue the completion of my degree seven years ago in 2015 when I was promoted to an assistant director of public works,” Barrera said. “Prior to attending WTAMU, I enrolled at various Alamo Community Colleges. This includes the Greater Kerrville Campus, which is a valuable asset to the community. The opportunity to take courses here was a huge stepping stone and very instrumental.”
Barrera has been with the City of Kerrville for 10 years, all in the Public Works Department.
“My wife Crystal and children Jayden, Brianna, Kinslee, and Alexis provided support along this journey as I balanced family, work and school,” Barrera said. “I’d like to recognize my co-workers and city management for their support, guidance, and professional development opportunities. The City of Kerrville is a great organization and I’m proud to be part of a team that’s empowered and committed to serving our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.