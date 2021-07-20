Bandera Electric Cooperative announced its 82nd Annual Meeting.
The virtual meeting will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed from BEC’s Headquarters in Bandera. Members will receive a link to register for the virtual meeting via email to the billing email address on file.
Each person receiving service is a member-owner of the cooperative and is invited to take an active part in the business of the cooperative by attending the annual meeting. Each year, the CEO and board chair present the annual report and plans of the cooperative. A full annual report will be provided in advance of the meeting at www.BanderaElectric.com/Annual Meeting, and a condensed version will be featured in the August edition of Texas Coop Power magazine.
The Annual Meeting recording will be made available at a later date on BEC’s website and YouTube channel.
BEC will conduct the election for directors by mail and email for districts four, five and six. Voting will begin July 19 at 8 a.m. and close Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.
All members are encouraged to participate in the democratic cooperative process and in BEC’s board elections. Visit www.BanderaElectric.com/Directors to learn more.
In addition, any member who votes in the election will be eligible for the chance to win a prize. More than $10,000 in prizes will be distributed, and winners will be chosen at random after the business of the meeting has concluded.
The Annual Meeting provides an excellent opportunity to participate in the business of the cooperative, and learn about energy efficiency programs, fiber broadband and future cooperative goals.
BEC is dedicated to providing members with safe, reliable and affordable electric and other related services, and encourages all members to take part in helping BEC improve how that service is delivered.
